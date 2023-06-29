Brightline plans testing up to 90 mph Thursday in Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach

Brightline on Thursday will resume testing up to 90 mph in preparation for service to Orlando.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, Thursday. If necessary, to complete the work, testing will also take place Friday.

elevated view of Brightline trains at new Orlando station ahead of opening

Work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings, Brightline said.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where active high-speed testing (above 79 mph) is underway and Brightline is working closely with law enforcement agencies in testing areas.

Testing will impact the following railroad crossing:

North Lake Boulevard (SR 809)

Park Avenue

Silver Beach Road

Blue Heron Boulevard. (SR 708)

Flagler Strett (West 13 th Street)

Inlet Blvd./Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (SR 710)

30 th Street

25 th Street

23 rd Street

15th Street

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

