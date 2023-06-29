Brightline plans testing up to 90 mph Thursday in Riviera Beach, West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brightline on Thursday will resume testing up to 90 mph in preparation for service to Orlando.

Continuous flagging operations and train testing will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m, Thursday. If necessary, to complete the work, testing will also take place Friday.

elevated view of Brightline trains at new Orlando station ahead of opening
elevated view of Brightline trains at new Orlando station ahead of opening

Work could bring additional wait times at railroad crossings, Brightline said.

Flaggers will be present at railroad crossings where active high-speed testing (above 79 mph) is underway and Brightline is working closely with law enforcement agencies in testing areas.

Testing will impact the following railroad crossing:

  • North Lake Boulevard (SR 809)
  • Park Avenue
  • Silver Beach Road
  • Blue Heron Boulevard. (SR 708)
  • Flagler Strett (West 13th Street)
  • Inlet Blvd./Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (SR 710)
  • 30th Street
  • 25th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 15th Street

The public is encouraged to sign up for Brightline text alert updates for the latest information on high-speed testing schedules in their area: Text “RR110” to 888-384-0037.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond
Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs off the field during a NFL football game...
Dalvin Cook has offer from 'perfect fit' Dolphins
2 animal rescue shelters offer July adoption specials
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year
Pedestrian, man experiencing medical issue die in separate crashes