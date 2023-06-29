Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year

Mark Thompson finishes with 653 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns for Gamblers
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers during the first half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson is the 2023 United States Football League offensive player of the year, the USFL announced Wednesday.

Thompson set a modern USFL record with 14 rushing touchdowns in eight games this season.

The 28-year-old finished with 653 rushing yards and 90 receiving yards for the Gamblers.

Only six players scored more touchdowns in a spring season than Thompson, and that was in the first iteration of the USFL during an 18-game season.

Thompson played for the Florida Gators in college, rushing for 596 yards and five touchdowns during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He also caught 16 passes for 184 receiving yards and a score.

Florida running back Mark Thompson scores a touchdown on a 24-yard run past Florida State...
Florida running back Mark Thompson scores a touchdown on a 24-yard run past Florida State safety Trey Marshall during the first half Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla.

Undrafted out of college, Thompson spent time with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders, but he never made a regular-season roster.

Despite Thompson's accolades, the Gamblers missed the postseason with a .500 record.

Michigan Panthers linebacker Frank Ginda was also named the USFL's defensive player of the year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Permitless carry still has restrictions, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw emphasizes
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond
Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite

Latest News

LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball...
LSU beats Gators 18-4 in CWS to win national championship
Florida's Tyler Shelnut (6) is greeted at the plate by Colby Halter (5) after scoring during...
Gators dominate LSU 24-4 in CWS finals, force decisive game
LSU's Gavin Dugas (8) and Paxton Kling (28) celebrate after their win over Florida in 11...
LSU gets 4-3 win over Gators in 11th inning in CWS finals
Florida's Michael Robertson catches a fly ball in center field hit by TCU's Brayden Taylor to...
Gators beat TCU 3-2 to earn spot in College World Series finals