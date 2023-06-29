FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another hot and humid day is in store, but feel-likes temperature will not be as high as the past few days because storms are expected to develop earlier Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast high temperature is 92 degrees with sea breeze storms developing by early afternoon. The coverage of storms will be more widespread.

Scattered storms will last through Thursday afternoon and evening.

A lower chance of rain returns on Friday and for the start of the weekend as temperatures jump back up to the mid 90s for afternoon highs due to less rain.

More moisture and storms are in the forecast for the July 4th holiday, but not until the late afternoon or evening. So the first half of the day will be partly sunny and hot.

Forecast temperatures for the holiday are in the mid 90s.

We’re watching the remnants of Cindy which are located in the central Atlantic Ocean, south of Bermuda, but have a low chance to redevelop as this area tracks northward.

This is an impact for Bermuda and the surrounding Atlantic waters. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico are calm.

