Knife-carrying thief steals 69 birds from Lake Worth Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deputies are searching for a knife-carrying thief who stole 69 valuable birds from their cages at a South Florida home.

The thefts occurred Wednesday morning behind a home in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the resident returned home to discover that her birds, valued at more than $10,000, had been stolen.

The stolen birds consisted of 20 cockatoos, 20 pigeons, 15 canaries, 10 baby cockatoos and four parakeets.

Security video showed a man wearing a dark hat with an orange brim, a blue sweatshirt with Spanish-language writing on it and blue jeans outside the home shortly after 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, Barbera said, the same bearded man returned, this time wearing a camouflage jacket.

In both instances, Barbera said, he had a large knife on his right hip.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Here’s how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite
Florida government offices to close for ‘Freedom Summer’
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond

Latest News

Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023
Metal detectors arrive in 4 Palm Beach County high schools
St. Lucie County boosts lifeguard pay to combat shortage