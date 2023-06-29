Lineup for Stuart Air Show includes 'incredible acts'

An F-15 jet fighter kicks in its afterburnes as it climbs into the skies at the Veterans Day...
An F-15 jet fighter kicks in its afterburnes as it climbs into the skies at the Veterans Day weekend Stuart Air Show in Stuart, Fla., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2002. (AP Photo/ Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The lineup of performers for the Stuart Air Show has been announced and it includes a stellar cast of military and civilian acts, event organizers said.

On Tuesday, the Stuart Air Show released the list of military and civilian acts that will show their skills and aerial maneuvers on its website.

The show will take place Nov. 10-12 at Witham Field in Stuart. Crowd favorite Aeroshell Aerobatic Team will be there and newcomer Go EZ Aerobatics will be at the Stuart Air Show for the very first time.

For the complete lineup, click here.

For more information on the family event, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Here’s how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite
Florida government offices to close for ‘Freedom Summer’
5 teens killed when car crashes into Florida pond

Latest News

Knife-carrying thief steals 69 birds from Lake Worth Beach home
Here's how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 29, 2023
Metal detectors arrive in 4 Palm Beach County high schools