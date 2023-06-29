Metal detectors arrive in 4 Palm Beach County high schools

Metal detectors have arrived in four Palm Beach County high schools, which will test them out before the school board decides whether to implement the security devices across all district high schools.

The metal detectors are located at Seminole Ridge Community High School, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, John I. Leonard High School, and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

The principals at all four schools volunteered to be first to test the equipment.

Metal detectors outside Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee on June 29, 2023.

An official pilot program at the four schools will begin on the first day of the new school year on Aug. 10.

Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department hopes that by early September, she’ll have enough information to present to the school board about how the program is going, so they can decided whether to move forward with purchasing metal detectors for all high schools.

The Palm Beach County School Board in May approved a contract, not to exceed $2.25 million, giving Superintendent Mike Burke the authority to buy metal detectors from Ohio-based company CEIA USA to eventually put them in all high schools in the school district.

However, some board members raised concerns about logistics and getting thousands of high school students through metal detectors and to class on time.

The OPENGATE Weapons Detection System from CEIA USA, which the School District of Palm Beach County is purchasing, May 11, 2023.

Burke assured the school board he would not purchase any additional metal detectors — outside of the four high schools in the pilot program — until the district is able to run the program and discuss the outcome.

The superintendent added that approving the contract will lock in the price for the metal detectors, even though the district is not making the purchase right away.

Records show more than 27 weapons were confiscated on Palm Beach County high school campuses during the 2022/23 school year. At least six of them were guns.

