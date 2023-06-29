Pedestrian, man experiencing medical issue die in separate crashes

Two people died Tuesday in separate crashes, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

One fatality in Lake Worth Beach was a pedestrian and the another crash was a man experiencing a medical issue in Belle Glade, PBSO said.

PBSO responded to a crash at 12:13 a.m. at 38680 State Road 80 in Belle Glade.

A 2013 Nissan Frontier, driven by Daniel Valle, 67, of Belle Glade, was traveling east on State Road 80.

Valle had a history of heart issues and possibly experienced a medical event, PBSO said in a crash report.

He lost control of the vehicle and drove off the south side of the roadway, driving through the grass area and into the parking lot. The front right of the vehicle then struck the front of a parked 2018 Ford F15. The truck rotated clockwise and came to rest.

The Nissan continued and the front left struck a palm tree.

Valle was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 4:35 p.m. Monday, PBSO responded to a crash at Sixth Avenue S and F Street west of U.S. 1 in Lake Worth Beach.

A 2021 Kia Sportage driven by a 36-year-old Lake Worth Beach woman was traveling westbound on Sixth Avenue South within the outside lane, approaching the intersection of F Street.

Antonio Marcos Marcos, 27, of Lake Worth Beach, was attempting to cross Sixth Avenue South, just east of the intersection of F Street from south to north. He was wearing dark non-reflective clothing.

As the vehicle continued westbound, the pedestrian entered the outside lane of travel, violating the vehicle's right of way. During the collision, the front left corner of the vehicle impacted the right side of the pedestrian, vaulting him onto the roadway.

The driver made a U-turn and stopped at the area of the impact.

Marcos was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and died at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday.

