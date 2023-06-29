Revamped Styx community coming to West Palm Beach’s historic northwest district

One of West Palm Beach’s historic neighborhoods is getting a long awaited renovation in the historic northwest district.

Within sight of Heart and Soul Park was a block of run down homes in need of some TLC.

Now it's home to new businesses and new opportunities. The finished project is called the Styx. It's reminiscent of the neighborhood at the turn of the 20th century, made up of mostly black laborers responsible for building the Breakers and Royal Ponciana hotels.

The city's website said back then, Styx was viewed by white residents as an eyesore on Palm Beach.

Eventually its black residents were cleared out by local law enforcement and many relocated to West Palm Beach's northwest community.

Styx settlement back in the 1890s near what is currently known as the intersection of North County Road and Royal Poinciana Way.

It’s where that same work ethic and ingenuity was responsible for building a culturally rich area community including churches, businesses and homes.

It's that community that floral shop owners, like Kimberly Weston-Mayhue and her family, are proud to call home.

“My dad was born in a house two blocks over," she said. "My parents, all of my family has been baptized in Payne Chapel, just two blocks away and so, this community means something to us.”

After presenting to the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), Weston-Mayhue was awarded a grant that opened the door to ownership in the new Styx. An architecturally award-winning neighborhood community designed by Alfonso Hernandez who was given the challenge to revive the charm of the previously abandoned structures.

Floral shop owner Kimberly Weston-Mayhue explains why she and her family are proud to call Styx home.

“Part of our mission,” Hernandez said, “ is to really help the community, to improve through architecture, piece-by-piece and in some cases, block-by-block.”

Others like Gregory Eaton, another grant recipient, are just as excited to bring back some flavor to the community.

“Everything from fried catfish, fried rib tips, meat loaf, pot roast, collard greens, candied yam, mac and cheese, squash, southern traditional food,” Eaton said. “As well as smurf berry cupcakes, as well as the red velvet and the pound cakes, and the banana puddings—all kind of things, peach cobbler.”

The list is extensive but so are the opportunities, with still space left for more small businesses in the Styx Promenade.

Eaton said he know he’s not the first and he hopes he’s not the last black business owner in the area.

Alfonso Hernandez explains why it was important to redesigning and reviving the charm of the architecturally award-winning neighborhood.

“It is very important to those coming up to see representation of themselves in brick and mortars, in the commercial aspect, to see themselves," he said, "and dream like I did.”

With the namesake of her business standing next to her, Weston-Mayhue said she's happy to continue a family and community legacy.

“Not a lot of families get to pass on a business," she said, "so, we are grateful and we want to make her proud.”

Another gem, built from Styx.

On Saturday, the CRA is hosting a BBQ, Brews and Blues event. Attendees will get a chance to eat some good food, listen to music and have a chance to learn more about the new businesses coming to the area.

The event is at Heart and Soul park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scripps Only Content 2023