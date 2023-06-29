Treasure Coast range sees increased interest in guns ahead of permitless carry

Florida's newpermitless carry law takes effect Saturday and is sparking more interest in gun ownership on the Treasure Coast.

At the Continental Shooting Center in Stuart, the gun shop and range's vice president, Matthew Olivo, said he's seen an increase in people wanting beginning firearm training, and an increase in first-time firearm buyers ever since the bill passed.

"This is definitely prompting people to buy more defensive handguns," Olivo said.

Currently, 2,776,805 Floridians have a concealed carry permit already, according to the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Once it takes effect Saturday, you won't have to pay a $150 fee to get a permit to carry or undergo firearm training.

Olivo and his staff are anticipating an even greater jump in customers once it does take effect.

"It’s probably going to be a snowball effect," Olivo said. "The more people that buy firearms for the first time, the more they're going to tell their friends, and so on and so forth. For a lot of people, I think this is a stepping stone for them to get involved in it.”

"Yeah, I would imagine there's a huge increase," added shooting center member, Michael Marien. "I just actually bought a membership. The last time we were here, it was packed."

Yet Olivo said some new customers are jumping the gun, not realizing what the law actually means.

"We have a lot of people coming in saying they can’t wait for open-carry to start July 1, which is not in the bill," Olivo said.

Even when the law takes effect, it will still be illegal to open-carry. The bill also doesn't waive you from the three-day period you have to wait to get your firearm, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Background check, or the 21-year-old age restriction.

"All the laws are still kind of in effect," Marien said.

What has changed is that new gun owners aren't required to undergo firearm training to get a gun — something Olivo encouraged people to do anyway.

"It's a lot like driving a car, you have to learn how to use the gun before you carry it, in my opinion. I'd recommend training to anybody," Olivo said. "It's not like a microwave, you mishandle it, it could lead to serious issues down the road."

"I think everyone should have at least basic training, understanding of firearms," Marien said. "It should be required."

Olivo also said he believes it's just a matter of time before the permitless carriers end up buying a permit anyway. He said with a permit, gun owners have more rights.

For example, a gun owner with a permit can waive the three-day waiting period, since a background check was already done.

Permit owners can also carry in the 38 other states, where the permit is valid.

