What's next for students, colleges after Supreme Court decision?

The Supreme Court's decision on Thursdayto end race-based college admissions can leave many parents and students unsure about college applications in the future.

"Having a diverse college campus is beneficial to everyone," Richard Ryles of the Palm Beach County Black Caucus said.

Ryles said colleges and universities can still find ways to have diverse student populations.

"The decision does not prevent the universities from using a person's personal story and background," he said.

Colleges can also admit students based on particular zip codes.

"Here in Palm Beach County, they could go 33404, 33401, 33409," Ryles said. "Those are the fairly segregated communities within West Palm Beach."

"I will tell every student to never give up on their dream," state Sen. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach, said. "If their dream is to go to Harvard, then apply, but I will let them know the same books at Harvard you can read at Howard."

Even with the removal of affirmative action, both men said they hope this does not lead to a decline in Black and Hispanic students applying to prestigious schools.

"I think those that want to go Ivy League universities will still go to Ivy League universities," Ryles said.

"It’s really about how hard you work, no matter what," Edmonds said. "You can still get into Harvard without affirmative action."

