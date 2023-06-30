18-year-old drowns at campground a month after graduating high school, family says

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A family says their 18-year-old son died after disappearing underwater at a campground earlier this week.

Tomica Carn said her 18-year-old son, Anthony Shores Jr., was a good swimmer and loved the water, but it’s tragic that it took his life.

“I had him at 18. So, he basically grew up with me,” Carn said. “He saved me. He saved my life at such a dark time, and this is just a tragic event. The only thing that I can say is that I’m so grateful that he was having fun when it happened.”

According to Carn, her son had just graduated high school.

“He graduated in May and was with his friends, his graduation friends. So, it was a group of them,” Carn said. “They get together every so often and they were meeting because everybody was getting ready to go their separate ways to college.”

However, the trip turned tragic when one of Shores’s friends couldn’t find him.

Carn said she was driving when another parent called her and said the group couldn’t find Shores.

“I was kind of confused because I didn’t know what was going on,” Carn said. “I thought it was just a pool when they were saying they couldn’t find him. Then I realized that it’s deep and dark, so they wouldn’t be able to see him.”

According to the family, staff and bystanders at the KOA campground ended up pulling Shores’ body from the water around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“They said the minimum depth was 10 feet,” Carn said. “So, I think after doing all the flipping and playing he was tired and didn’t realize how low he was going.”

Carn said the rescue teams tried to revive him at the scene.

“They put oxygen on him. They were working on him,” she said. “They worked on him and really tried to resuscitate him.”

However, it was too late and Carn said she now has a message for other families.

“Make sure that you know where your family and friends are at all times,” she said. “Sometimes one minute is just too long and if you’re having fun, safety is first.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.