Boynton Beach ‘Favorite Chef’ contestant now in top 15

By Stephanie Theissen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Boynton Beach high school teacher competing in a national cooking contest has made it through the first two rounds of voting and is currently in second place in her group.

Janice Konigsberg teaches English Language Arts at SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach. In her free time, she loves to cook. One of her specialties is a spin on an old family recipe — chicken pot pie empanadas.

If she wins the top prize of $25,000 in "Favorite Chef," she wants to buy a food truck and sell her unique empanadas and what she calls "Jewish comfort food."

"That is the dream. Isn't that everyone's dream to have a food truck these days?" Konigsberg said. "Especially where I live here, there's a food truck invasion every Thursday. And what's missing is a soup and stew truck — the comfort food that I like and love."

So what's holding her back?

"Getting the food truck. If I win this competition, that's $25,000. That's a good start," Konigsberg said.

Voting for the top 15 ends July 6 at 10 p.m.

To vote for Konigsberg, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year
Man, 18, arrested after gun, credit cards stolen from 4 cars in Port St. Lucie
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs off the field during a NFL football game...
Dalvin Cook has offer from ‘perfect fit’ Dolphins

Latest News

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the...
Harrison Ford returns as ‘Indiana Jones’ in fifth and final outing
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guards Max Strus...
What to know about Heat roster ahead of 2023 NBA free agency
Another hot and humid day is in store on Friday with feel-likes temperatures up to 105 degrees...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: June 30, 2023
Alan Arkin, a cast member in the Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," poses at the world...
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ actor, dies at 89