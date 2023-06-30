Boynton Beach man dies after car crashes, catches fire on I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 39-year-old driver from Boynton Beach died when his car hit a light pole and caught fire Thursday evening on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to the city's fire rescue department.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said crews responded to the crash on southbound I-95 at the Linton Boulevard exit at about 7:15 p.m.

The car, a 2010 Nissan Altima hybrid, also collided with two small standing trees after hitting the light pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Moschella said bystanders broke a window and pulled the man out of his burning vehicle.

Fire rescue crews then took him to Delray Beach Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The FHP said the crash is an ongoing investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs off the field during a NFL football game...
Dalvin Cook has offer from ‘perfect fit’ Dolphins
West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Man, 18, arrested after gun, credit cards stolen from 4 cars in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run
Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-crash
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. ...
Lawyer: Travis Scott won't face criminal charges in fatal crowd surge
3 Florida men charged in insider trading case related to Trump media firm