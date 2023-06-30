Boynton Beach man dies after car crashes, catches fire on I-95

A 39-year-old driver from Boynton Beach died when his car hit a light pole and caught fire Thursday evening on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach, according to the city's fire rescue department.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Dani Moschella said crews responded to the crash on southbound I-95 at the Linton Boulevard exit at about 7:15 p.m.

The car, a 2010 Nissan Altima hybrid, also collided with two small standing trees after hitting the light pole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Moschella said bystanders broke a window and pulled the man out of his burning vehicle.

Fire rescue crews then took him to Delray Beach Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The FHP said the crash is an ongoing investigation.

