Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library arrives in Palm Beach County

Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild...
Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Terra Sullivan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All children under the age of 5 who live in Belle Glade, Pahokee, and Lake Park are eligible to receive one free book in the mail per month, thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Palm Beach County.

As a tribute to her father who was unable to read or write, Parton launched the Imagination Library in 1995 in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee as a way to foster an early love of reading in children.

Since its inception in 1995, Parton's Imagination Library nonprofit book organization has gifted more than 200 million free books to children in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland.

In addition to Belle Glade, Pahokee, and Lake Park, more zip codes will open for enrollment soon.

To celebrate her 200 million Imagination Library books, Parton will be giving away bookmarks to seven randomly selected children in September in their Imagination Library books. The children with the bookmarks will receive an autographed personalized letter from Parton, a video chat with the singer, and four tickets to Dollywood Theme Park.

To learn more or to help support Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Palm Beach County, send an email to imaginationlibrarypbc@gmail.com

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs off the field during a NFL football game...
Dalvin Cook has offer from ‘perfect fit’ Dolphins
West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Man, 18, arrested after gun, credit cards stolen from 4 cars in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

DeSantis, Trump among 2024 GOP hopefuls appearing at Moms For Liberty summit
Nearly 3 million fliers to travel for holiday weekend, TSA says
Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. ...
Lawyer: Travis Scott won’t face criminal charges in fatal crowd surge