Former students disappointed as Supreme Court denies debt relief

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The ruling from the United States Supreme Court on student loans was not the news that some 43 million Americans may have been hoping to hear.

“It’s a little bleak, I am disappointed, not necessarily shocked,” said Amanda Carr of West Palm Beach.

Carr said the partial payment of $20,000 she would have received wouldn’t have wiped out her $62,000 debt, but it would have made a difference.

“I think it would put me in a position to look to the future purchase of a home, consider having children someday, make sure I’m financially stable,” Carr said.

Amanda Carr said she would have more to look forward to financially if the student debt relief...
Amanda Carr said she would have more to look forward to financially if the student debt relief was approved.

Jeanette Gordon is in similar situation.

“The cancellation of that could have been a game changer for a lot of people,” Gordon said. She said her debt for her master’s degree is over $120,000.

Gordon has started her own consulting firm, McArthur’s Own, in West Palm Beach and has no regrets about the opportunity her education gave her.

“That’s a huge decision to make as an 18-year-old, to say I’m going to make a financial decision that’s going to impact me for decades, because I need this opportunity,” she said.

Jeannette Gordon shares how she is grateful for her higher education but student debt relief...
Jeannette Gordon shares how she is grateful for her higher education but student debt relief would have been beneficial.

Carr, a marketing professional, said she feels the same way.

“I’m the first person to graduate and that education helped me to elevate myself out of poverty level,” she said.

For those with outstanding student loans, there is help with lowering payments, if you qualify. Find out by clicking here.

To learn more about certain programs that can forgive student loans, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run
Houston Gamblers running back Mark Thompson (7) carries the ball against the Michigan Panthers...
Former Gators running back named USFL offensive player of year
Man, 18, arrested after gun, credit cards stolen from 4 cars in Port St. Lucie
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs off the field during a NFL football game...
Dalvin Cook has offer from ‘perfect fit’ Dolphins

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of immigration bill taking effect
3 Florida men running for the White House take heat for comments
July Fourth travelers facing long lines, frustration trying to rent a car