Lawyer: Travis Scott won't face criminal charges in fatal crowd surge

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Scott said he didn't know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival until after his performance ended. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Thursday, Dec. 9, Scott said he paused the performance a couple of times, but couldn't hear fans screaming for help. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
An attorney for rap superstar Travis Scott says a grand jury has declined to indict him in a criminal investigation of a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed Thursday that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury considered.

Schaffer said Scott never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in anyone being hurt.

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

