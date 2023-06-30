Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-crash

Police in West Palm Beach announced Thursday that they believe they have found the driver who hit and killed a Palm Springs woman last weekend.

The driver and car that struck and killed Penelope Lynn Kenyon, 55, were located Thursday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Investigators said a tip led them to a West Palm Beach-area auto body shop where the Cadillac ATS that hit Kenyon was discovered.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old Palm Beach County man, was also identified and interviewed by police. The Cadillac had front-end damage and was missing the passenger's side view mirror. Police said the body shop staff is cooperating with police.

Kenyon was crossing from south to north in the 1500 block of Belvedere Road, just west of Interstate 95, with her stepbrother when a westbound car struck her Sunday at 2:41 a.m.

Kenyon was critically injured and died in surgery at 5:33 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Medical Center. Her stepbrother escaped injury.

The pair were walking from a Wawa to a nearby IHOP restaurant when the crash happened, according to police.

After processing the scene and collecting evidence, investigators were able to develop a description of the car as a black Cadillac ATS or CT4 with damage to the front right corner and missing the passenger side mirror.

Police said detectives are withholding the name of the driver and body shop while the case is active. No charges have been filed but are pending receipt of DNA evidence results, Jachles said.

