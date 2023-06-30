Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach announced Thursday that they believe they have found the driver who hit and killed a woman last weekend.

The driver and car that struck and killed Penelope Lynn Kenyon, 55, were located Thursday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles.

Investigators said a tip led them to a West Palm Beach-area auto body shop where the Cadillac ATS that hit Kenyon was discovered.

Police said the driver, a 31-year-old Palm Beach County man, was also identified and interviewed by police. The Cadillac had front-end damage and was missing the passenger's side view mirror. Police said the body shop staff is cooperating with police.

Penelope Lynn Kenyon of Palm Springs
Penelope Lynn Kenyon of Palm Springs

Kenyon was crossing from south to north in the 1500 block of Belvedere Road, just west of Interstate 95, with her stepbrother when a westbound car struck her Sunday at 2:41 a.m.

Kenyon was critically injured and died in surgery at 5:33 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Medical Center. Her stepbrother escaped injury.

The pair were walking from a Wawa to a nearby IHOP restaurant when the crash happened, according to police.

After processing the scene and collecting evidence, investigators were able to develop a description of the car as a black Cadillac ATS or CT4 with damage to the front right corner and missing the passenger side mirror.

Police said detectives are withholding the name of the driver and body shop while the case is active. No charges have been filed but are pending receipt of DNA evidence results, Jachles said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

West Palm Beach woman wins $5 million playing Florida Lottery
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Trump trial expected to rake in millions for Fort Pierce
Here’s how you can stop mosquitoes before they bite
Florida government offices to close for ‘Freedom Summer’

Latest News

Police locate vehicle, driver suspected in fatal hit-and-crash
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. ...
Lawyer: Travis Scott won't face criminal charges in fatal crowd surge
Boynton Beach man dies after car crashes, catches fire on I-95
3 Florida men charged in insider trading case related to Trump media firm