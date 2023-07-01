3 boats severely damaged in fire at marina

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Three boats were completely unrecognizable though there were no injuries reported Saturday morning at Safe Harbor Marina, Stuart fire officials said.

The boats were visible with significant damage, and people told a WPTV news crew they had to evacuate in the early morning.

Aidan Smith and his father were at the marina at the time of the fire. He said there were sleeping on their boat, and firefighters woke them up and asked them to get out because the fire that impacted the three boats just about 50 yards from where they were.

The boats are a total loss.
 
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

