AAA offers free Tow to Go program

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
During the Fourth of July weekend, AAA has activated its free Tow to Go program for the 25th year.

The service went into effect at 6 p.m. and lasts through 6 a.m. Wednesday. It is available to AAA members and non-members.

The phone number is 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

The Auto Club Group offers a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles in Florida, as well as Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver only), North Carolina (Charlotte) and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to take the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” Mark Jenkins, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokesman, said in a news release. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

AAA is preparing to rescue more than 393,000 drivers nationwide with car troubles this Independence Day weekend.

The program is also for Christmas, New Year's, St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving

