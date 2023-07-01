Tax-free holidays begin for appliances, gas stoves, home hardening, diapers

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 04: The new Samsung FlexWash and FlexDry washer and dryer are on display during a press event for CES 2017 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Four yearlong Florida sales tax holidays began Saturday on certain appliances, gas stoves, home hardening products and items for children 5 and younger, including diapers.

Also, the Freedom Summer Tax Holiday for qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events continues through Sept. 4.

Lawmakers approved the tax exemptions during this year's legislative session. The governor's office said it will provide Florida families with $2.7 billion in tax relief during the fiscal year.

The appliances and gas stoves exemption, which is new this year, last through June 30, 2024.

Energy Star appliances that are tax free include washing machines, clothes dryers and water that cost $1,500 or less, and refrigerators that cost $4,500 or less.

Gas ranges and cooktops do not have price limit, according to the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Just 8% of Floridians were cooking on gas stoves as of 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The home hardening includes impact-resistant doors, windows and garage doors with no cost limit.

The children's items are diapers, clothing, apparel and shoes with no price limit.

Other tax holidays: disaster preparedness Aug. 26-Sept. 8, back to school July 24-Aug. 6 and Jan. 1-14, 2024; and tools Sept. 2-8.

Scripps Only Content 2023

