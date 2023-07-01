What is it? Agencies seek to identify long tubular object found in ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A joint operation is underway to identify a green tubular object found in the ocean off Palm Beach town's coast by a snorkeler earlier in the week.

Palm Beach police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Navy are trying to figure out what the object is. Also, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene assisting.

Personnel including Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are on the scene.

Earlier this week authorities first identified it as a a non-explosive U.S. training missile. But on Saturday, Capt. Will Rothrock told WPTV it had not been positively identified.

The object was removed and disposed of, Rothrock said.

Palm Beach police, PBSO and PBFR are on the scene where an unknown object was found.

On Tuesday, a snorkeler reported the object was found in approximately 10 feet of water in the ocean adjacent to the 600 block of North County Road. The PBPD Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to evaluate the long tubular object.

"After assessing the object, we reached out to PBSO and the U.S. Navy for further assessment and assistance," Rothrock said.

There were no hazards or dangers to the public, police said.

