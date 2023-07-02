Communities to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, other events
Following is a list of events scheduled for Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County. Fireworks shows generally start at dusk around 9 p.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY
Belle Glade
Event name: Fourth of July Extravaganza
Where: Las Palmas, 1799 S. Main St.
Time: 3 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Rodeo show, live music, food trucks
Website: bellegladegov.com
Boca Raton
Event name: Fabulous Fourth Celebration
Where: Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, amusement rides, DJ, food trucks
Website: myboca.us
Boynton Beach
Event name: Red, White & Blue
Where: Intracoastal Park, 2240 N. Federal Highway
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, aquatic shows, food trucks
Website: boynton-beach.org/July4
Delray Beach
Event name: Fourth of July Celebration
Where: East Atlantic Avenue and A1A,
Time: 5 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Flag-raising ceremony, contests, food trucks, children's activities, entertainment
Website: delraybeachfl.gov
Greenacres
Event name: Ignite the Night
Where: Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park,
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors
Website: greenacresfl.gov
Jupiter
Event name: Fourth of July Block Party
Where: Abacoa Amphitheater
Time: 3 p.,m.
Fireworks: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and the town of Jupiter
Other activities: Golf cart parade and patriotic decorations contest. Barbecue, music, kids zone, DJ, food and drink specials.
Website: https://www.abacoa.com/events/downtown-abacoa-4th-july-block-party
Jupiter
Event name: Mega Bash
Where: Roger Dean Stadium
Time: 6 p.m. (also Monday)
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Baseball game with fireworks following both games
Website: https://www.jupiter.fl.us/megabash
Lake Park
Event name: Annual Independence Day Celebration
Where: Bicentennial Park, 321 E. Ocean Ave.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, food and craft vendors
Website: https://www.lantana.org/
Lake Worth Beach
Event name: July Fourth Celebration. WPTV is a sponsor
Where: Bryant Park, 100 S. Golfview
Time: 10 a.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Raft parade, life music, DJ
Website: lakeworthbeachfl.gov
North Palm Beach
Event name: Celebrate the Fourth of July
Where: 603 Anchorage Drive.
Time: 11 a.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: DJ, slide, kids zone. Also, there's live music at the NPB Public House, food and beverage tents,.
Website: village-npb.org/466/July-4th-Celebration
Pahokee
Event name: Fourth on the Marina
Where: Pahokee Marina, 190 N. Lake Ave.
Time: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Food vendors, games
Website: https://www.cityofpahokee.com/home/events/11061
Palm Springs
Event name: July Fourth celebration
Where: Village Cente, 226 Cypress Lane
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live entertainment, family activities,
Website: vpsfl.org
Riviera Beach
Event name: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Watch the fireworks from anywhere in city
Time: 9 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: None
Website: https://www.rivierabch.com/feed/?FeedID=1404
Royal Palm Beach
Event name: Star-Spangled Spectacular
Where: Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd.
Time: 1 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Carnival rides, kids zone, live music
Website: https://www.royalpalmbeachfl.gov/parksrec/page/star-spangled-spectacular-1
Tequesta
Event name: The Freedom 4 Miler at Constitution Park
Where: Constitution Park, 594 Dover Road, Tequesta.
Time: 7 a.m.
Fireworks: None
Other activities: Each mile is named after a local fallen hero and all along the way there are props, signs, food snacks and music.
Website: believewithme.com/event
Wellington
Event name: Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Villlage Park, 11700 Pearson Road.
Time: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Kids zone, food and beverage trucks,
Website: wellingtonfl.gov
West Boca
Event name: Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, children's games
Website: discover.pbcgov.org
Westlake
Event name: Second annual FourthFest
Where: 5490 Kingfisher Blvd.
Time: 3 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Food trucks, live music
Website: westlakegov.com
West Palm Beach
Event name: 35th annual Fourth on Flagler
Where: Waterfront
Time: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Three music stages, DJ at Meyer Amphitheater, kids zone
Website: https://www.wpb.org/government/community-events/community-events/4th-on-flagler
INDIAN RIVER
Sebastian
Event name: Freedom Festival
Where: Riverview Park, 600 U.S. 1
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Parade along Indian River Drive (8:30 a.m.); live music, vendors, games
Website: sebastianchamber.com
Vero Beach
Event name: Independence Day on the Indian River
Where: Riverside Park, 3001 Riverside Park Drive
Time: 5 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Food trucks, live music, kids' zone
Website: covb.org
MARTIN COUNTY
Stuart
Event name: Family Fourth of July
Where: Flagler Park, 201 SW Flagler Ave.
Time: 4 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, food trucks, golf card parade (10 a.m.)
Website: cityofstuart.us
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY
Event name: Independence Day celebration
Where: Okeechobee Agri Civic Center, 4601 FL-710 E
When: 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: public safety expos, eating contests, games
Website: https://www.mobilize.us/floridadems/event/475288/
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Fort Pierce
Event name: Stars over St. Lucie
Where: Marina Square, 1 Avenue A
Time: 6 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, food vendors
Website: mainstreetfortpierce.org
Fort Pierce
Event name: Patriot Boat Parade
Where: South Causeway Bridge
Time: Noon
Fireworks: No
Other activities: Boats decorated in red, white and blue
Website: Facebook.com/FortPierceYachtClub
Port St. Lucie
Event name: Freedomfest
Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place
Time: 4 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, food and drinks, cheer and dance team, hot-dog eating contest, kids' zone
Website: slparks.com
Port St. Lucie
Event name: Fourth of July Celebration
Where: 10807 SW Tradition Square
Time: 5 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes
Other activities: Live music, kids' zone, food vendors
Website: traditionfl.com/events/bbq-booms
Port St. Lucie
Event name: St. Lucie Mets
Where: Clover Park, 31 Piazza Drive
Time: 5 p.m.
Fireworks: Yes after game
Other activities: Pregame softball game, home run derby
Website: ilb.com/st-lucie/tickets/promotions
