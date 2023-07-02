Communities to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, other events

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Following is a list of events scheduled for Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County. Fireworks shows generally start at dusk around 9 p.m.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Belle Glade

Event name: Fourth of July Extravaganza

Where: Las Palmas, 1799 S. Main St.

Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Rodeo show, live music, food trucks

Website: bellegladegov.com

Boca Raton

Event name: Fabulous Fourth Celebration

Where: Countess de Hoernle Park, 1000 Spanish River Blvd.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, amusement rides, DJ, food trucks

Website: myboca.us

Boynton Beach

Event name: Red, White & Blue

Where: Intracoastal Park, 2240 N. Federal Highway

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, aquatic shows, food trucks

Website: boynton-beach.org/July4

Delray Beach

Event name: Fourth of July Celebration

Where: East Atlantic Avenue and A1A,

Time: 5 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Flag-raising ceremony, contests, food trucks, children's activities, entertainment

Website: delraybeachfl.gov

Greenacres

Event name: Ignite the Night

Where: Samuel J. Ferreri Community Park,

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, arts and crafts, food and drink vendors

Website: greenacresfl.gov

Jupiter

Event name: Fourth of July Block Party

Where: Abacoa Amphitheater

Time: 3 p.,m.

Fireworks: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and the town of Jupiter

Other activities: Golf cart parade and patriotic decorations contest. Barbecue, music, kids zone, DJ, food and drink specials.

Website: https://www.abacoa.com/events/downtown-abacoa-4th-july-block-party

Jupiter

Event name: Mega Bash

Where: Roger Dean Stadium

Time: 6 p.m. (also Monday)

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Baseball game with fireworks following both games

Website: https://www.jupiter.fl.us/megabash

Lake Park

Event name: Annual Independence Day Celebration

Where: Bicentennial Park, 321 E. Ocean Ave.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, food and craft vendors

Website: https://www.lantana.org/

Lake Worth Beach

Event name: July Fourth Celebration. WPTV is a sponsor

Where: Bryant Park, 100 S. Golfview

Time: 10 a.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Raft parade, life music, DJ

Website: lakeworthbeachfl.gov

North Palm Beach

Event name: Celebrate the Fourth of July

Where: 603 Anchorage Drive.

Time: 11 a.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: DJ, slide, kids zone. Also, there's live music at the NPB Public House, food and beverage tents,.

Website: village-npb.org/466/July-4th-Celebration

Pahokee

Event name: Fourth on the Marina

Where: Pahokee Marina, 190 N. Lake Ave.

Time: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Food vendors, games

Website: https://www.cityofpahokee.com/home/events/11061

Palm Springs

Event name: July Fourth celebration

Where: Village Cente, 226 Cypress Lane

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live entertainment, family activities,

Website: vpsfl.org

Riviera Beach

Event name: Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Watch the fireworks from anywhere in city

Time: 9 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: None

Website: https://www.rivierabch.com/feed/?FeedID=1404

Royal Palm Beach

Event name: Star-Spangled Spectacular

Where: Commons Park, 11600 Poinciana Blvd.

Time: 1 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Carnival rides, kids zone, live music

Website: https://www.royalpalmbeachfl.gov/parksrec/page/star-spangled-spectacular-1

Tequesta

Event name: The Freedom 4 Miler at Constitution Park

Where:  Constitution Park, 594 Dover Road, Tequesta.

Time: 7 a.m.

Fireworks: None

Other activities: Each mile is named after a local fallen hero and all along the way there are props, signs, food snacks and music.

Website: believewithme.com/event

Wellington

Event name: Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Villlage Park, 11700 Pearson Road.

Time: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Kids zone, food and beverage trucks,

Website: wellingtonfl.gov

West Boca

Event name: Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, children's games

Website: discover.pbcgov.org

Westlake

Event name: Second annual FourthFest

Where: 5490 Kingfisher Blvd.

Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Food trucks, live music

Website: westlakegov.com

West Palm Beach
Event name: 35th annual Fourth on Flagler

Where: Waterfront

Time: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Three music stages, DJ at Meyer Amphitheater, kids zone

Website: https://www.wpb.org/government/community-events/community-events/4th-on-flagler

INDIAN RIVER

Sebastian

Event name: Freedom Festival

Where: Riverview Park, 600 U.S. 1

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Parade along Indian River Drive (8:30 a.m.); live music, vendors, games

Website: sebastianchamber.com

Vero Beach

Event name: Independence Day on the Indian River

Where: Riverside Park, 3001 Riverside Park Drive

Time: 5 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Food trucks, live music, kids' zone

Website: covb.org

MARTIN COUNTY

Stuart

Event name: Family Fourth of July

Where: Flagler Park, 201 SW Flagler Ave.

Time: 4 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, food trucks, golf card parade (10 a.m.)

Website: cityofstuart.us

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

Event name: Independence Day celebration

Where: Okeechobee Agri Civic Center, 4601 FL-710 E

When: 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: public safety expos, eating contests, games

Website: https://www.mobilize.us/floridadems/event/475288/

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Fort Pierce

Event name: Stars over St. Lucie

Where: Marina Square, 1 Avenue A

Time: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, food vendors

Website: mainstreetfortpierce.org

Fort Pierce

Event name: Patriot Boat Parade

Where: South Causeway Bridge

Time: Noon

Fireworks: No

Other activities: Boats decorated in red, white and blue

Website: Facebook.com/FortPierceYachtClub

Port St. Lucie

Event name: Freedomfest

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center, 9221 SE Event Center Place

Time: 4 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, food and drinks, cheer and dance team, hot-dog eating contest, kids' zone

Website: slparks.com

Port St. Lucie

Event name: Fourth of July Celebration

Where: 10807 SW Tradition Square

Time: 5 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes

Other activities: Live music, kids' zone, food vendors

Website: traditionfl.com/events/bbq-booms

Port St. Lucie

Event name: St. Lucie Mets

Where: Clover Park, 31 Piazza Drive

Time: 5 p.m.

Fireworks: Yes after game

Other activities: Pregame softball game, home run derby

Website: ilb.com/st-lucie/tickets/promotions

