High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot's arcade, go-karts, laser force

A new eye-catching addition opened Sunday next to a well-known family entertainment center in Lake Worth Beach.

"It looks classy, like a high class bowling alley," Brenda Gonzalez said as she looked over at Cordial, a 25,000-square-foot space adjacent to the Fun Depot at 2003 10th Ave. North. Fun Depot, which has been open since 1988, includes an arcade, laser force and go-karts.

Owner Eddie Nabhan said he was looking to create a different experience to the arcade atmosphere next door, adding the bowling alley, with a full kitchen and large bar.

"They’re the most high tech, up to date bowling alley equipment ever, they are so energy efficient, very green," Nabhan said.

The 20 bowling lanes have colorful LED lights and sit under giant TV screens, and set in a unique design.

"What we wanted to do with this space is take the concept of a 1920’s speak easy,” Garrett Arnold, who designed Cordial, said.

"Then I threw it on its head with an industrial futuristic look," he said.

As it opened Sunday it did catch some by surprise as they walked in, something Nabhan hopes will attract not only families, but an evening crowd and corporate parties.

"There’s not another facility like this in this area," he said.

Cordial information can be found on its website. Fun Depot information can be found on its website.



