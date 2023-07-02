Man arrested in theft of 69 birds worth $10,000 from Lake Worth Beach home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is crediting media coverage in the apprehension of a 44-year-old man in the theft of 69 valuable birds from their cages at a home in Lake Worth Beach.

Damian Ramallo is facing felony charges of armed burglary, grand theft and theft after his arrest Saturday morning. He is in the Palm Beach County Jail with a court appearance scheduled for Sunday after his refusal Saturday.

"After your media coverage the suspect started dumping evidence in the trash, hence, bringing attention to himself," spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in an email.

Subsequently, PBSO determined him to be the suspect who burglarized the home and stole over $10,000 in Conure birds

The thefts occurred Wednesday morning behind a home in Lake Worth Beach.

Barbera said the resident returned home to discover that her birds had been stolen: 20 cockatoos, 20 pigeons, 15 canaries, 10 baby cockatoos and four parakeets.

Security video showed a man wearing a dark hat with an orange brim, a blue sweatshirt with Spanish-language writing on it and blue jeans outside the home shortly after 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, Barbera said, the same bearded man returned, this time wearing a camouflage jacket.

He was seen carrying a knife

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of immigration bill taking effect
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
3 boats severely damaged in fire at marina

Latest News

Man arrested after another man found dead in Boca Raton
School districts show improvement in Florida Assessment of Student Thinking
2018 FPL Reactive Smart Grid Commercial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on December 9, 2018.
FPL electric rates decline starting this month
What is it? Agencies seek to identify long tubular object found in ocean