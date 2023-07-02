Man dies when Jeep crashes into utility pole at high rate of speed, PBSO says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
A 37-year-old Lake Worth-area man died when his Jeep Patriot struck a metal utility pole west of Boynton Beach early Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

PBSO responded to the crash at 2:07 a.m. at 7800 South Military Trail.

Joshua Field was traveling northbound on Military Trail in the outside lane at a high rate of speed. The Jeep drifted to the right, struck the east curb and went off the east side of the road, PBSO said in a crash report.

The front of vehicle then struck a metal utility pole with the front. He was ejected as the vehicle continued northbound and came to rest facing north, northeast of the utility pole.

Field was pronounced dead on the scene.

