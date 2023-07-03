Adult hospitalized after vehicle found in canal's swale

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One adult was hospitalized after being rescued in the swale of a canal in South Bay early Sunday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. units were dispatched to 8000 block of South U.S. Highway 27 for a report of a car in the canal, fire rescue told WPTV in an inquiry.

Initial arriving units found a car on the swale and not in the water.

The person was found inside the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle. The patient was taken to a local trauma center by Trauma Hawk.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of immigration bill taking effect
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
3 boats severely damaged in fire at marina

Latest News

Lawyer faces murder charge after body found at office building
Man dies when Jeep crashes into utility pole at high rate of speed, PBSO says
Communities to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks, parades, other events
High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot's arcade, go-karts, laser force