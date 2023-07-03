Beachgoers embrace heat, sunshine on Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Romy Baer is all about relaxing on Lake Worth Beach.

"It's just a gorgeous day," she said Monday. "The water is like nowhere I've ever been. To me, it's beautiful — the warmth of it, the comfortability of it."

Many, like Baer, said coming to the beach is a holiday tradition.

"I'm excited for this long holiday weekend," she said. "I'm excited to celebrate the Fourth."

It's hot outside. Temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s all week.

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine on a hot day, July 3, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.
"A little warm, but it's not raining every day either like it was back home," one man said.

There's nothing but sun along the coast. Lake Worth Beach is packed with residents and tourists.

"Barry and Sharon Harvey from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," Sharon Harvey said, introducing herself and her husband.

A beachgoer soaks up the sun while lounging on a beach chair, July 3, 2023, in Lake Worth...
And while you're at the beach, don't forget to put on some sunscreen, find some shade, drink lots of water and be aware of rip currents.

Also, don't forget the sand is hot.

"The sand was just a little hot, had to run across, put my feet in the water," Barry Harvey said.

Folks out enjoying the day said it's cool seeing everyone getting out and having fun.

"It's just amazing," Baer said. "Lake Worth Beach is just amazing."

