FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 3, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hot summer day is in store as Fourth of July celebrations continue Monday. Afternoon highs will soar to the low and mid 90s with heat index up to 108 degrees.

Hydration is key to staying cool and preventing heat related illnesses, so please drink plenty of water and stay safe, while having fun in the sun.

Isolated pop-up storms are possible but coverage will be isolated and mainly inland storms are expected.

Independence Day will be another hot summer day with highs near the mid 90s and feels-like temps well into the triple-digits. Although storms are possible in the afternoon, firework shows will be good to go when the sun is down Tuesday night.

Moisture will surge later in the week and that will bring back more widespread storms by Friday, as temperatures still warm up to the low 90s.

In the tropics, things are staying calm with no tropical development expected for at least the next few days.

