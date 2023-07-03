UF takes 1st public step toward $400M-plus Swamp renovation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Swamp is getting a makeover, a significant overhaul that's expected to cost at least $400 million and be a "multigeneration solution" for an aging and iconic stadium in the heart of Florida's campus.

The Gators announced plans Monday to hire an architect for the design of its revamped Florida Field, the first public step in a process that's been ruminated for years. The school will open a formal selection window in July.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin said it's "premature to speculate" on the final cost, seating capacity and a specific timeline. But he made it clear the project's main goal will be to transform the game-day experience for fans while maintaining a lot of what helped the Gators create one of the most daunting home-field advantages in the Southeastern Conference.

"Whatever work we do there doesn't need to be a Band-Aid," Stricklin said at the league's spring meetings last month. "It needs to be a multigenerational solution to continue to give that stadium for future generations a chance to come and watch the Gators there. It has to be everything from how fans experience when they're outside the stadium, when they walk through the gate, concourse, concession, restrooms, inside the seating bowl, new premium options, better premium options. But you also want to keep what's special about it."

The stadium first opened as a 22,000-seat facility in 1930. It has been expanded several times in nearly a century since, with capacity now at roughly 90,000, but it lacks many of the conveniences experienced in modern college venues.

Proposed upgrades are sure to include wider concourses, less bench seating, more concession options, larger video boards, a new sound system and improved lighting throughout. Capacity is expected to be reduced by thousands.

Renovating the Swamp would be the latest — and by far most expensive — facility upgrade on campus.

The Gators have spent more than $300 million in the last decade to build or renovate venues for baseball, softball, soccer/lacrosse, tennis, track and field, and basketball. The list also includes an indoor practice facility and a standalone facility for football and a new academic center for student-athletes.

"We're in the service business; we don't make widgets," Stricklin said. "We create experiences, whether it's for our student-athletes, our staff and ultimately for Gator Nation. So when you are in the service business, there's not a lot of tangible results. It's a lot of intangible results. It's what kind of experience are you creating on game day? What kind of memories are coming from those experiences? Do people want to plan their lives around coming back to enjoy that experience again? We sell tickets and we sell T-shirts. Beyond that, it's we want to create experiences — and winning is a big part of that experience — but you’ve got to have all the other pieces."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of immigration bill taking effect
High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force

Latest News

Florida Oceanographic Society executive committed to improving water quality
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Former South Florida police officer pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday,...
Tyler Herro scrubs references to Heat on Twitter amid Damian Lillard trade talk
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 3, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 3, 2023