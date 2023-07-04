4 fallen heroes honored in Tequesta at 'Freedom 4 Miler'

The seventh annual "Freedom 4 Miler" race took place at Constitution Park Tuesday. Organizers dedicated each mile to a fallen hero and their favorite things. The "Believe In Me" event is a fundraiser for Gold Star Families to make sure their Christmases are filled with presents.

As the finishline announcer said, "It looks like its going to be an uncontested win... There's nobody even close," Hudson Gates from Palm Beach Garden crossed the Freedom 4 Miler finishline first in his star-spangled shorts. He just spent the last 23 minutes and 48 seconds immersed in memorabilia of four fallen service members along the route.

Mile 1 was dedicated to Army Appache helicopter pilot Michael Reese, who also served in the Air Force. His mile was filled with things he loved.

"He loved volleyball," Steven Reese said. "His principles and values were right with the Lord. It was good thing to follow in his footsteps."

Mile 2 honored Navy Chief Petty Officer Daniel Torrentes.

"We're gonna have a big cardboard cutout of Miami Dolphins football player. So, he loves Latin music and hopefully the next time people hear some Latin music, hear some salsa, they'll think of this race," Lyette Reback, found and CEO of "Believe With Me," said. "They'll think of Daniel Torrentes and even if they don't remember his name, maybe it'll just make them just a little bit more grateful for their freedoms and opportunities.”

Mile 3 had tributes for Army Captain Darrel C. Lewis, who loved the Washington Commanders NFL team.

"If you're out on this course, you'll see a volunteer wearing a Commander's jersey in honor of him," Reback said. "One of his favorite desserts of all time was coconut pie, and that's going to be served on Mile three."

Mile 4 honored U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski. He loved his mom’s lasagna, his favorite movie was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. His Gold Star Family lives in Port St. Lucie and initially was helped by "Believe With Me." But now the family has healed a bit and learned to give back.

“Their four children every year host a lemonade stand for our organization and raise a couple $1,000 each year to help other kids just like them," Reback said. "So, what I think is so remarkable about a family life, because they've come through this to a certain degree. It's because of families like you that not only do we get the honor of serving you guys, but we get to serve a couple dozen other kids because of your hard work.”

"Believe With Me" believes each Gold Star Child should wake up with oodles of gifts Christmas morning.

“My granddaughter Aubrey was 18 months old when her dad died. She’s now 17, going to be a senior in high school and every year she gets a big box from "Believe With Me," said Gold Star Mom Kathi Sandburg. "She looks forward to it. It just means so much to us that these people care about our family."

Sandburg said she feels the support from "Believe With Me."

"They know Brenden, because I’ve worked with them for many years and they’ve listened to my stories," Sandburg said. "They care about Brenden, they care about all of the fallen, and any time one of the Gold Star moms tell a story, they don’t forget.”

The racers know that the Fourth of July is more than about fireworks, hotdogs, and some time on the water.

"It makes me super proud to be from this country, representing this country and supporting this country and I think that's one of the more, biggest benefits," said Cliff Gergenski. "Besides being an individual achievement, you also know you're doing something good."



Gergenski of Jupiter placed first in the men's 45 to 49 category.

“It’s such a positive environment, the family that puts this on, The Rebacks, are amazing people in the community" Gergenski said. "On top of that, it's a really diverse community. If they’re not running or walking it, they’re supporting it from the sidelines all along the streets."

"Believe With Me" foundation plans to provide Christmas gifts to Gold Star Families.

“We'll be serving about 2,500 children this Christmas. Each child is going to get a giant sack filled with their gifts from their wish list that they've registered for on our website," Reback said. "So, this race is themed Christmas in July, because it's helping us raise money ahead of Amazon's Prime Day, so that we can do the shopping for these families."

