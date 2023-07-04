Art studio owner heard gunshots that killed Boca Raton man

Franchesca Maia was setting up her new art studio called DeMaia House in Boca Raton on Saturday when tragedy happened.

"I was actually in the middle of painting when I heard the gunshots and screams," Maia said Monday, two days after a man's body was found in the parking lot in her Monterey office building at 5499 N. Federal Highway.

Maia said she heard four gunshots in the garage just below her new business.

"Several policemen came, ambulance, fire trucks, and there was a cop running. He had a rifle," Maia said. "He sees me and my mom looking outside like 'what the heck is going on' and he was like 'stay inside, stay inside' and we're like is 'everything okay?'And he's like 'stay inside.' "

According to police, a man was found dead in the garage, lying in a pool of blood.



A shocking revelation for Maia, who said it was the first day of her lease.

"Something bad happened but I believe this is a really good area and it's definitely not going to stop me from building my dream art studio," Maia said.

The preliminary investigation found he had a bullet to his head, chest and two in his lower body.

"It didn't sound like gunshots and never in a million years would I have thought they were gunshots," Maia said. "My mom and I were really hoping that someone didn't just die in the same building we're setting up our art studio in."

Boca Raton police arrested 34-year-old Brandon Labiner on a charge of first-degree murder.

"When I heard that it was an attorney, I was like wow of all people somebody that does this, they know the consequences," Maia said.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim killed but a source said Labiner is grieving the loss of his father, Paul Labiner, also an attorney. At one time they worked together in the building until he was fored to resign in September.

Labiner's attorney Val Rodriguez said his client is denying the charge.

Maya said her studio will be a creative space for adults and children with events and exhibitions. Plans are to open to the public in the beginning of August.

"I have zero doubt that we're going to provide light and positivity," Maia said. "There's going to be a lot to offer in this studio. Hopefully we'll slowly make up for the unfortunate incident that happened that day."

