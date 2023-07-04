Dog missing after escaping from Humane Society of St. Lucie County

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is asking for the community's help in finding a dog who escaped from their shelter in Port St. Lucie.

Ryder, a German shepherd mix, has been missing since Sunday after she escaped from staff, Glenn Camelio, the director of the shelter, told WPTV.

Ryder is said to be a timid dog and is slow to trust.

"First go around she was with us six months and really struggled, so being back was probably her worst nightmare," Camelio said. "Anyway, she got away from staff on Sunday morning and took off down Glades Cut-off Road. They almost got her in their car up a ways past the shelter but another car spooked her deep into the brush."

Ryder was in her kennel at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County on Friday.

Cemelio hopes someone will find her.

"There have been no sightings and it’s a tough area to look on foot," he said. "I just need to know if there are any sightings so I can narrow down my search and get a trapper out there."

And with fireworks starting to go off, concern has only grown. According to the American Kennel Club, "more pets go missing during the July Fourth weekend than any other time of the year."

If you see Ryder, please contact the Humane Society of St. Lucie County by calling 772-238-5631 or emailing contact@hsslc.org.

