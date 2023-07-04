Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to 1-year deal

36-year-old defenseman helped Panthers reach Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers' Marc Staal (18) watches the puck Carolina Hurricanes during the first period...
Florida Panthers' Marc Staal (18) watches the puck Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, May 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP)
By Stephen Whyno
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marc Staal is joining the Philadelphia Flyers, signing a $1.1 million contract for next season with a team embarking on a lengthy rebuilding process.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the signing Monday, following the Flyers' deals over the weekend with gritty winger Garnet Hathaway and depth center Ryan Poehling. Hathaway got $4.75 million over two years and Poehling $1.4 million for one year.

"It almost makes too much sense to add a guy like that," Briere told reporters at the team's practice facility in Voorhees, New Jersey. "We talked about adding a little bit of a veteran presence to help our young guys. We never thought that a player like Marc Staal would have any interest in coming here, so we were pretty excited when we found out there was mutual interest."

Staal is coming off helping the Florida Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He skated nearly 21 minutes a night during that run after playing all 82 regular-season games and putting up 15 points.

The 36-year-old fills a void expected to open when Philadelphia trades Tony DeAngelo back to Carolina. They tried to make that trade in recent weeks but were prohibited by an NHL rule from doing so because it was less than a year since DeAngelo was dealt from the Hurricanes to the Flyers.

Associated Press 2023

Most Read

High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
Lawyer faces murder charge after body found at office building
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn...
Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot

Latest News

Coco Gauff ousted in 1st round of Wimbledon
Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Ryan Mallett’s girlfriend pens emotional Facebook tribute
UF takes 1st public step toward $400M-plus Swamp renovation
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday,...
Tyler Herro scrubs references to Heat on Twitter amid Damian Lillard trade talk