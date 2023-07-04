Man, 40, arrested after stealing $5,000 gold chain in Riviera Beach, police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 40-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he stole a gold chain during a robbery in Riviera Beach last week.

The incident happened on June 30 at around 5:17 p.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center.

Riviera Beach police said during the robbery, a distinctive gold chain, with an estimated value of $5,000 was stolen.

Through additional investigation and video surveillance, police identified Justin Williams as the suspect.

On July 1, police learned that Williams was already in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Police said additional evidence tied William to the robbery in Riviera Beach and he faces additional charges for his involvement in this incident.

