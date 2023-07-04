Man stabbed in neck at Marathon bus station

A 55-year-old Key West man was arrested Monday after stabbing another man in the neck at a bus station in Marathon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Jamaal Coleman faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the 39-year-old victim was at a bus station along the Overseas Highway when Coleman asked him for $5. The victim declined and a physical altercation ensued, Linhardt said.

The victim was stabbed or slashed in the throat and taken to Fishermen's Community Hospital to be treated.

Coleman was taken to jail and could face additional charges.

