Multiple people shot in Philadelphia; suspect in custody

FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.
FILE - A police spokesperson said a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.(KXLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’
High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
Fellsmere seeing exodus of residents ahead of immigration bill taking effect

Latest News

Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown
More than 11K Florida teachers each receive $3,000 for civics course work
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
Man charged with murder after 6 found dead, 1 critically injured in house fire, deputies say
Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather.
Airlines try to bounce back from weekend travel chaos