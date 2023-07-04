Stuart hosts first Fourth of July golf cart parade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Parades are often a part of the July 4th festivities, so the city of Stuart decided to hold one with a South Florida twist.

This is the city's inaugural golf cart parade.

On Tuesday morning, two dozen entrants decked out their rides in all kinds of red, white and blue decorations, even an inflatable.

Residents headed out on a route that took them from the 10th Street recreation center through downtown.

“We did a bomb pop theme because they’re red, white and blue and they’re sweet," said 9th grader Kira Gall. "So, it’s about how sweet it is to be an American and free.”

Police officers also attended and provided information on how owners can properly register their golf carts.

Congratulations to the Bonacci family who was the judge’s favorite.

