Extended heat wave forces some to struggle with electric bills

Genella Evans hates high temperatures.

"When I get into the heat, that really makes my body weak," the 76-year-old longtime Delray Beach homeowner said.

The heat keeps people away from the park across the street from her house.

It keeps kids from playing outside at the nearby daycare center.

But what keeps her up at night is her electric bill.

It's increased by about $100 over last year.

Delray Beach resident Genella Evans is struggling to pay her Florida Power & Light bill amid the extended summer heat wave.

"It's tough because I don't work (anymore)," Evans said. "I just get Social Security."

She's one of many who sees higher bills, because of the heat wave that won't let up.

"Our normal bill would never be this high," Ruth Gaynor said, pointing out that her monthly electric bill was slightly more than $100 last year. "And, like, now our bill is over $200."

Gaynor, 72, said her higher electric bill leaves her with a choice.

She has asthma and can either stay cool or ease up on the air conditioning.

"I have to have air," she said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't survive."

Ruth Gaynor says her Florida Power & Light bill has increased by more than $100 from this time last year.

Florida Power & Light spokeswoman Bianco Soriano said those worried about paying their next bill should be OK in the short term.

Soriano said no one will have their power cut off on days with high temperatures topping 95 degrees.

Those who cannot pay their bills should also call for help.

"Call us, the number on your bill," she said. "Or, if you're in a financial crisis, go ahead and call 211 throughout the state of Florida. They'll connect you with an agency that can get you funded to pay your FPL bill."

Evans fears more days in the 90s and bills that may be impossible to pay. So, she often sets the thermostat to 80 or 82 degrees at her home.

"It'd be so hot in there, you'd really think you don't have the air on," Evans said.

FPL recently announced it will have its electric rates slightly lowered in July.

But since customers are using more power for air conditioning during this heat wave, many will still see high electric bills.

