FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 5, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Palm Beach County and the entire Treasure Coast from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The air is very warm and humid with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies. In the middle and late afternoon, there will be pop-up storms over far inland areas, especially by Lake Okeechobee.

Even hotter temperatures are in the forecast by the end of the week with highs reaching the mid 90s on Friday and through the weekend.

The chance of storms will go up at the same time, so expect more widespread scattered storms.

High pressure will pull away from Florida over the Gulf waters, allowing for a stronger westerly steering flow to return, in addition to more moisture being added to the atmosphere by Thursday.

Also a mid-level disturbance will help trigger more storms Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain inactive with no tropical development expected for the next several days. Saharan Dust is sweeping through parts of South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, so it could be more hazy for parts of our area by this weekend.

