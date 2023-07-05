Girl seriously injured in shooting was 'innocent victim,' police say

A girl approximately 15 years old was seriously injured being an "innocent victim" in a shooting Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street at Tamarind Avenue. The scene was less than 2 miles west of the Fourth on Flagler, where fireworks finished around 9:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition with a wound in the upper body, spokesman Mike Jachles said at a media briefing at the scene of the shooting. He said the girl was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

Jachles said a suspect or suspects were looking for someone else, and fled down the alleyway between Ninth Street and 10th Street.

Police found multiple rounds fired and it was not "celebratory gunfire," he said.

Jachles said there was a lack of cooperation from people in the area in giving information.

