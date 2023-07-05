Girl seriously injured in shooting was 'innocent victim,' police say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A girl approximately 15 years old was seriously injured being an "innocent victim" in a shooting Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 10th Street at Tamarind Avenue. The scene was less than 2 miles west of the Fourth on Flagler, where fireworks finished around 9:30 p.m.

The girl was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious condition with a wound in the upper body, spokesman Mike Jachles said at a media briefing at the scene of the shooting. He said the girl was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

Jachles said a suspect or suspects were looking for someone else, and fled down the alleyway between Ninth Street and 10th Street.
.
Police found multiple rounds fired and it was not "celebratory gunfire," he said.

Jachles said there was a lack of cooperation from people in the area in giving information.

