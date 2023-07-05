Lake Worth Beach water tower finally sheds old moniker

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The city of Lake Worth Beach is finally repainting its towering beacon that has been erroneously named for more than four years.

Even though the city changed its name – adding "Beach" to its moniker – in 2019, the water tower remained unchanged.

Now, more than four years after residents narrowly voted in favor of the name change, the city's largest billboard is being repainted to look like a giant beach ball.

Workers on Wednesday could be seen repainting the city's water tower, which catches the eyes of motorists driving through Lake Worth Beach along Interstate 95 each day.

Workers apply a fresh coat of white paint to the top of the Lake Worth Beach water tower, July...
Workers apply a fresh coat of white paint to the top of the Lake Worth Beach water tower, July 4, 2023, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Mayor Betty Resch told the South Florida SunSentinel that the tower's façade has "been pretty boring" and wanted to "make it look more fun." So, the tower will be repainted to look like a beach ball with the name "Lake Worth Beach" on it.

The tower, located on the north side of Sixth Avenue South to the east of I-95, was last painted in 2012 to commemorate its 100th birthday.

Nobody from the city replied to telephone calls and emails seeking comment as to why it took so long for the water tower to get a paint job or when it will be finished.

