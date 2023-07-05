Navy: Tubular object 'not unexploded ordnance and posed no explosive hazard'

A green tubular object found in the ocean off Palm Beach town's coast by a snorkeler is "not unexploded ordnance and posed no explosive hazard," a U.S. Navy spokes person told WPTV.

On Saturday, Palm Beach town police, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Navy were trying to figure out what the object is. Also, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was on the scene assisting in the 600 block of North County Road.

Earlier last week authorities first identified it as a a non-explosive U.S. training missile. But on Saturday, police Capt. Will Rothrock told WPTV it had not been positively identified.

Also Saturday, Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians from Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit in Panama City responded to a request to determine if an object found underwater was a potential unexploded ordnance.

"After a thorough examination, it was determined that the object was not unexploded ordnance and posed no explosive hazard," Arwen FitzGerald, director of public affairs with Navy Region Southeast in Jacksonville said. "Navy EOD (explosive ordinance disposal) assisted with towing the object ashore and turned over possession of the object to Palm Beach Police Department and Fire Department for disposal.

The object was removed and disposed of, police Capt. Will Rothrock told WPTV.

"We value the partnership with Palm Beach Police department, fire department and all other local agencies who enabled a swift response," FitzGerald.

Four days earlier, Andre Eimor, a snorkeler, reported the object was found in approximately 10 feet of water in the ocean adjacent to the 600 block of North County Road. He told WPTV's Briana Nesprel he was snorkeling with family members when he found the object, which he thought was a missile.

The PBPD Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to evaluate the long tubular object.

