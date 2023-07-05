Renovations at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to start July 10

A multi-million dollar renovation is hitting the diamond at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

In its 26th baseball season, the stadium is set to undergo long-awaited upgrades.

The Spring Training home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, and Florida State League home to the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads, will begin renovations to facilities on July 10.

In the meantime, the teams will temporarily be moved to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, the Spring Training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled to reopen in time for next year's Spring Training. Any Florida State League tickets and promotions will carry over to the ballpark.

"This is our 365-day rehab site now for both clubs. So you'll see a variety of both player improvements and fan amenities," said Mike Bauer, the general manager of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. "Most notably, we'll have a new social space in left field and a new team store. Those will be the first couple of things fans will notice out of year one."

The final home game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be July 9.

Both teams are on the road heading into the all star break.

July 25 is when the first Florida State League home game will be at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Cardinals and Hammerheads regular season home games go through Sept. 10.

The multi-million dollar renovation will include new clubhouses for the teams, along with bullpens, batting cages, scoreboards. And for fans, new seating and concessions, and a better fan experience.

