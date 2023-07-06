5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

A shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex Wednesday night sent five people to the hospital, police said.

Gunfire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. when a group of people gathered in the courtyard of the complex on northwest 19th Street were confronted by a second group, Police Chief Patrick Lynn said at a news conference.

#FLPD Police activity in the area of NW 19 Street and NW 29 Avenue in reference to a shooting with multiple victims. Information is preliminary at this time. PIO Liening en route. pic.twitter.com/B9ukVQGcss — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 6, 2023

Five people were taken to the hospital, he said.

Their conditions and ages weren't immediately released.

No arrests were immediately made and there wasn't any immediate word on what prompted the shooting.

