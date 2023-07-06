Belle Glade woman helping people stay cool during heat wave

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's blazing hot outside and folks who don't have air-conditioning or fans are suffering. That's where Tammy Jackson-Moore comes in.

Jackson-Moore is a community activist who is out and about on the streets of Belle Glade, checking up on folks dealing with the heat.

She is with "Guardians of the Glades" and goes from person to person asking them if they've been drinking enough water and whether they have air-conditioning at home.

"You got air-conditioning, you got a fan, is it helping you?" she asks one resident.

Tammy Jackson-Moore discusses how she is helping to make sure residents are staying cool during...
Tammy Jackson-Moore discusses how she is helping to make sure residents are staying cool during the heat wave.

Jackson-Moore said no one is coming out and checking up on the less fortunate.

"It's been so incredibly hot," she said. "I just want to make certain that the people in the community understand this heat and see ... if they need anything."

WPTV First Alert meteorologists said the hot weather will continue through the next seven days.

So, Jackson-Moore hits the streets to visit people who may be in need of relief.

She stopped by Ruthie May's house on Thursday.

"I've got the air-conditioner on, and it doesn't get cold," May said. "I don't know how to work it no how."

Jackson-Moore said she is looking at alternative ways to keep people cool.

"It's so hot. I was trying to see if there's an absolute need to bring in a cooling station," Jackson-Moore said. "If there was a need to bring in a cooling station, I was going to have conversations with our elected leadership."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
Girl seriously injured in shooting was ‘innocent victim,’ police say
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

Latest News

Treasure Coast workers labor through sweltering heat
Florida Democrats promise 'new day' after 2022 trouncing
Indian River Co. schools outperform state in overall progress monitoring scores
Help available for those with broken, inefficient air conditioners