FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 6, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Thursday is shaping up to be hot and humid, especially now that the wind flow is turning out of the west. Afternoon high temperatures will rise to the sizzling mid 90s.

The air is very humid as more moisture has returned, and with daytime heating, storms will develop late in the afternoon then track eastward through the evening.

Tropical downpours today could lead to locally minor flooding this evening. An isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds is possible.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 90s again on Friday and through the weekend. Also, a mid-level disturbance will help to trigger more storms Friday and Saturday.

Scattered storms are likely through the weekend, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain inactive with no tropical development expected for the next several days. Saharan Dust is sweeping through parts of South Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico, so it could be hazier for parts of our area by this weekend.

Slightly lower storm chances in the forecast for early next week with no relief from the hot 90-degree weather.

