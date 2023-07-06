Indian River Co. schools outperform state in overall progress monitoring scores

The results are in, and the School District of Indian River County is celebrating after the state of Florida administered new progress monitoring standardized testing in public schools last year.

The district outperformed the state and others across our area in overall English and math scores.

It may be summer camp time at Rosewood Magnet School in Vero Beach, but that doesn't mean principal Adam Faust takes a break.

"As a principal, when there are no kids in the building, it doesn’t feel like a school," Faust said.

And now Faust is celebrating the School District of Indian River County's success in Florida's new progress monitoring testing system. His Panthers earned the second highest English and math scores in the county.

"The students really outperformed. It was amazing," Faust said. "Super happy with the results, but it’s one piece and we’re gonna continue to build on that."

"You saw your results. What was your first reaction?" WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind asked Superintendent Dr. David Moore.

"First reaction was job well done," Moore answered.

Moore said having the right curriculum, coupled with strong support for teachers in and out of the classroom, along with a community approach to student achievement, all contributed to the district's success.

"It's not a coincidence. This is something we planned for. It’s the first time in our county’s history in each of the assessed areas we’re above the state average," Moore said.

Students were tested in the beginning, middle, and end of the 2022-23 school year. The scores are based on the percentage of students at or above grade level.

For English third through tenth grade, Indian River County ended the school year at 52%. In math third through eighth grade, it was 60%, the highest results across our area.

In comparison, the state average for math achievement in third through eighth grade was 56% of students at or above grade level.

Martin County finished the school year at 58%, Palm Beach County was at 55%, St. Lucie County was at 48%, and Okeechobee County finished the year with 47% at or above grade level.

In English-language arts achievement in third through tenth grade, the state average for students at or above grade level was 50%. In Martin County it was 51%, Palm Beach County tied the state average at 50%, St. Lucie County finished with 45%, and Okeechobee County ended the year with 39% of students at or above grade level.

"What can you attribute that to?" Susskind asked Moore.

"Using the data to drive instruction," Moore replied. "So within this new system, it’s the opportunity to learn as you teach. When I say learn, it’s the opportunity for teachers to evaluate the impact of instruction and make real-time changes to modify the lesson."

Faust said this style of testing really allowed teachers to see where they needed to focus and will only lead to more strides in the future.

"The more we get to know the system, the more we can help kids," Faust said.

Because this is a new testing system, school grades will not be released until the fall or winter. Moore said he's excited for that.

The state also separates the results by individual grade level, and shows the percent change from the first test to the second test to the final test. Results are also available for science, social studies, algebra, and geometry tests.

To see test results from across the state and in our local school districts, click here.

