Man faces first-degree murder charge after woman found dead in canal

A 22-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after a woman was found dead floating in a canal west of Delray Beach late last month.

Christopher Diego Soto, who lived with his girlfriend in an apartment near the canal, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday. He is facing charges of first-degree murder, destruction of evidence and providing a false statement. In his first court appearance Tuesday bond was denied and his next hearing is set for Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

At 4:26 p.m. June 25, deputies responded to a report of a body found wrapped in a black blanket with a floral pattern in the 5500 block of West Atlantic Avenue. The canal is west of South Military Trail, about a half-mile north of the Kings Point community.

PBSO originally was seeking the identity of the woman, who was described as white or Hispanic from 25 to 40 years. She was later positively identified but the family has invoked Marsy’s Law, which protects the identities of victims and their relatives.

An autopsy determined the woman was stabbed eight times in multiple locations.

On June 27, detectives received a tip from a media release where the clothing and general physical description of the women were given. "Detectives met with (redacted) at her home in Kings Point and spoke with her about her missing (redacted)," the arrest report read.

The woman said she had not seen the victim since June 21 and recalled her in a similar outfit.

The victim had "gotten into an argument and had been sharing a residence with acquaintances who live down the street in the Kings Point at 635 N. Burgundy.

Jennifer Pumariega, the girlfriend of Soto at that address, assisted authorities.

At one time, according to the arrest report, "Pumariega observed a large garbage bag resting in the front area of the vehicle. There was a foul odor resonating from the bag which appeared to contain possibly towels, socks, and a shirt."

She also said in his home, she noticed the floor was extremely wet and there was a strong odor of bleach resonating throughout the residence.

According to the arrest report: "Christopher Soto did articulate having sex with (redacted) on the morning of June 23, 2023. Because Jennifer Pumariega’s bed sheet was missing from her room, Christopher Soto was questioned about it."

" 'I COULD BE GUILTY' when asked by Jennifer Pumariega if he killed her," according to the arrest report. "Christopher Soto never had a plausible explanation for all the blood being found inside the residence. At one point, Christopher Soto made a statement about the blood possibly being the aftermath of using needles in the house. All Christopher Soto would say is the 'POLICE WILL FIND OUT THEY WILL DO THEIR JOB.' "

Forensic evidence at the home and the Ford Escaper belonged to the victim, PBSO says.

