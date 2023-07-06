New Publix opens in Royal Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Publix that was demolished last year in Royal Palm Beach has been rebuilt and is now open for business.

The Florida-based grocer announced that the store, located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in the Crossroads shopping center, opened Thursday morning.

The 54,964-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy area.

Publix at Westlake Plaza located at 16841 Persimmon Blvd. W Unit 1000
Publix at Westlake Plaza located at 16841 Persimmon Blvd. W Unit 1000

"We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at the Crossroads at Royal Palm Beach and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for," Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis said in a statement.

The store is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The old Publix at this location was the scene of a tragedy in 2021 when a man shot and killed a woman and her 1-year-old grandson before turning the gun on himself.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

High-class bowling alley complements Fun Depot’s arcade, go-karts, laser force
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot grows to more than $550 million
Girl seriously injured in shooting was ‘innocent victim,’ police say
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du...
Naomi Campbell welcomes 2nd child at age 53: ‘It’s never too late to become a mother’

Latest News

5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FILE - This Feb. 8, 2019 file photo shows Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill performing "Eagle...
Eagles announce farewell tour, but no Florida dates, at least for now
Thursday is shaping up to be hot and humid, especially now that the wind flow is turning out of...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 6, 2023
Thursday is shaping up to be hot and humid, especially now that the wind flow is turning out of...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 6, 2023